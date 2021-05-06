Thousands of volunteer hours served during Days of Caring in Hancock County

This week, hundreds of volunteers in Hancock County have been participating in their local United Way's 27th annual Days of Caring event.
Around 2,200 service hours by 550 volunteers will be completed this week to help 15 Hancock County nonprofit organizations. On Thursday, they took part in cleaning, painting, and meal-prep at the City Mission Rescue Home in Findlay.
The CEO of United Way of Hancock County, Angela DeBoskey, says if the nonprofits had to pay for these services, it would amount to over $50,000. She says it's encouraging how many people are willing to take the time to help.
"Often we see when somebody volunteers, that they then get a passion for serving their community in a different way," DeBoskey explains. "Becoming an advocate, getting involved."
"We count on volunteers all year long. We've got about 415 active volunteers and over 10,000 hours in a year," explains Julie Bishop, the Volunteer Coordinator for City Mission. "But this week is so important because we get these big teams that can hit the deep cleaning, and hit the big projects, that we wouldn't be able to figure out without Days of Caring."
The united way will also be holding a smaller version of the Days of Caring service week in September. To learn more, liveunitedhancockcounty.org/.