Threat causes Findlay Walmart to be temporarily evacuated on Thursday

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Findlay's west side Walmart store was temporarily evacuated Thursday evening, following a threat being made.
Findlay police say they were dispatched to the Trenton Avenue Walmart just after 6 p.m. concerning that threat. The store was evacuated as several officers arrived at the scene and began to search and clear the store. Nothing was found, and employees and customers were allowed back in the store a little over 30 minutes later. Police say the threat remains under investigation.
