Three arrested hours later in Wood County after police pursuit ends in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has arrested three individuals in Wood County who were involved in a chase that started in Hancock County and ended in Allen County.
According to officials at the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, a trooper pulled a vehicle over for speeding on I-75 near the Mount Cory Exit. The trooper started talking to the driver when they took off south on I-75. They wrecked the car at the Bluelick Exit and the three occupants took off on foot and could not be found. The wrecked car was determined to be stolen from Toledo.
Hours later, another trooper pulled over another car around Bowling Green and through body camera video from the original stop, they determine that the driver of the car, Marvin Burwell, and his passengers were inside that car. They were then taken into custody. One of the occupants had a gun and was arrested on weapons charges.
The cases will be presented to the Allen County Prosecutor's Office to see what charges will be filed against one or all three of the individuals who were in the car that wrecked at the Bluelick Road Exit.