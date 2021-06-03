Three graduates receive Lima Memorial Auxiliary scholarships

After sorting through 67 applications, the Lima Memorial Auxiliary chose three graduates pursuing a career in the medical field to receive a scholarship. In their search, the auxiliary says they look at a student's academics, community service, and what influenced them to choose their career path.
For the winner of the $2,000 Volunteen Scholarship, Kylie Shafer, she put around 120 volunteer hours in Lima Memorial's phlebotomy and radiology departments in 2018 and 2019.
"I feel very honored for all the work that I've put in for my volunteer hours. It really taught me customer service. That's the big thing I was taught," Shafer explains. "And I'd just like to thank Lima Memorial for this because it wouldn't have been possible without them."
Bonnie Shook, Chairperson for the Lima Memorial Auxiliary Scholarship Selection Committee says, "I just am so happy that the auxiliary is able to extend this kind of stepping stone, first stepping stone for these young people to begin their success in reaching their career."
The other two award winners were Allie Honigford of Ottoville High School and Ryan Utendorf of Lima Senior High School. They each received the $1,500 Lima Memorial Auxiliary Scholarship.