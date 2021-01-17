Three people hospitalized and three citations given for crash in Spencerville

The Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a car crash that sent multiple people to the hospital late Sunday morning.
Just before 11 am. on Sunday, the intersection of State Rt. 66 and Deep Cut Rd. was blocked off for some time in response to a two-vehicle collision. A Ford truck, being driven by Shelby Etzkorn from Lima, was headed westbound on Deep Cut Rd. when it failed to yield at the stop sign. The truck pulled out in front of a Dodge minivan that was headed south on Rt. 66, causing a collision.
State highway patrol responded along with Spencerville Fire and EMS. Etzkorn, along with the driver and passenger of the minivan were all transported to St. Rita’s with minor injuries and are presumed to be discharged later in the day.
Etzkorn was given three citations: failure to yield, driving without a seatbelt, and driving without a valid license.