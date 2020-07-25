Three People Injured in Car Crash

Three people were injured during a 3-car crash in Lima Saturday evening.
Township Fire Department and EMS along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Cole Street in front of the Dollar General just before 8 pm. Both people from one car were transported to Lima Memorial, one occupant from another car was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita's, and the driver of the third car was unharmed. All injuries sustained were non-life-threatening, and the crash is still under investigation.