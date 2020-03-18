Three people injured in crash at intersection of Jameson Ave. and North Street

Three people are injured after a car accident this afternoon at the intersection of Jameson Avenue and North Street.
The Lima police and fire departments were dispatched to the intersection around 2:45 p.m. Police say a woman driving a red SUV ran the red light going southbound on Jameson. That caused her to hit the other car traveling on North Street. Two people in the other car were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another adult and a 9-day old baby were also in the car but were not injured. The driver of the red SUV, however, was hurt. The severity of her injuries were not released at the time of the incident. She will be cited for a red light violation.