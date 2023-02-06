Three-phase improvement plan announced for Montgomery Field in Celina

CELINA, OH (WLIO) - The Grand Lake Mariners and the Celina High School baseball teams will have a better home facility to play at.
Officials from the organizations announced Montgomery Field is getting ready to do a three-phase improvement plan for their teams, as well as the Celina ACME and the Wright State Lake Campus baseball teams. The first phase will include putting in a team locker room, coaches office, merchandise area, and making modifications to the home dugout. That will be completed before this baseball season begins. Phase two has a new visitor's dugout, restrooms, and three luxury suites, and that phase could start this fall or winter if funding is in place. Those two phases combined will be between 300 and 400 thousand dollars.
"Phase 3 is going to be putting in a new scoreboard, a batters eye in center field, and a digital message board," says John Dorner, general manager of the Grand Lake Mariners/Celina Head Baseball Coach. "The kids are already enthused and excited about what it is going to look like when it is done. I think it is going to bring a lot of people, the city of Celina, combined with the things we are doing downtown with the lake."
The ACME junior tournament will be held at Montgomery Field this summer, thanks to the improvement they are making and organizers want it to be a one-of-a-kind facility in this area.
"It's a standard for which others around us could strive to reach," adds Bill Montgomery, president of the Grand Lake Mariners. "And I think it cuts to the quality of life in this community and the amenities, along with the lake that can be offered to not only just our local folks, but those coming in from the outside."
If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, you can find forms at Montgomery Field concession stand (all home games), on grandlakemariners.com, at the Celina High School Athletic Department, or by emailing Grand Lake Mariner General Manger John Dorner at dorner4@roadrunner.com.
