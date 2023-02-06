Three-phase improvement plan announced for Montgomery Field in Celina

CELINA, OH (WLIO) - The Grand Lake Mariners and the Celina High School baseball teams will have a better home facility to play at.

Officials from the organizations announced Montgomery Field is getting ready to do a three-phase improvement plan for their teams, as well as the Celina ACME and the Wright State Lake Campus baseball teams. The first phase will include putting in a team locker room, coaches office, merchandise area, and making modifications to the home dugout. That will be completed before this baseball season begins. Phase two has a new visitor's dugout, restrooms, and three luxury suites, and that phase could start this fall or winter if funding is in place. Those two phases combined will be between 300 and 400 thousand dollars.

