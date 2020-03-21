Three reported deaths, and 247 confirmed cases in Ohio - Update 3/21/2020

State officials announcing there are now three deaths and 247 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio.
Governor DeWine announced opening the "Emergency Operating Center" to assist with their efforts against the spread and to provide assistance. Plus, he has announced that Adult Day Services for people with disabilities will be closed. DeWine also addressed concerns that people are disregarding the orders that health officials have issued.
“We must act like we have been invaded by an enemy, because in truth we really have been,” says Gov. Mike DeWine. “We must not do anything, anything to help the enemy. As we talked about several days ago, this enemy cannot advance, this enemy cannot move forward without our help, we need to do everything to defeat it.”
Also announced Saturday, that truck drivers will get waivers on truck load limits so they can handle more goods, and that business can delay payments to the Bureau of Worker Compensation for a couple of months. DeWine hinted at the end of the press conference that more closures will be coming.
Media Release from Gov. Mike DeWine Office - 3/21/2020
Ohio Department of Health Director Warns that Data is Not Reflective of True COVID-19 Community Spread in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D. MPH, provided the following updates regarding COVID-19 in Ohio.
DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITY DAY SUPPORT
Governor DeWine is ordering all adult day support and vocational habilitation services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to temporarily stop providing services in settings of more than 10 people.
"This order is necessary because individuals with developmental disabilities traditionally receive these services in large groups, and right now, this just isn't safe," said Governor DeWine. "We've been working with service providers to ensure that these individuals will still receive the services they need despite these temporary closures."
The order will become effective on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 9:00 p.m.
OHIO BUREAU OF WORKERS COMPENSATION DEFERRAL:
Ohio’s Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC) system is the exclusive provider of workers’ compensation insurance in Ohio and serves 249,000 public and private employers.
To help businesses facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio BWC is announcing that insurance premium installment payments due for March, April, and May for the current policy year may be deferred until June 1, 2020. At that time the matter will be reconsidered.
"BWC will not cancel coverage or assess penalties for amounts not paid because of the coronavirus pandemic," said Lt. Governor Husted. "Installment payments due for the three-month period are totaled at approximately $200 million, and that money will now stay in the economy."
For more information, visit bwc.ohio.gov.
OHIO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WAIVER:
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is modifying the process for haulers carrying heavy loads of essential goods.
Generally, Ohio requires haulers with loads classified as "oversized" to seek advanced permission from ODOT before they are legally allowed to travel in the state.
To assist in the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, ODOT will modify the process for haulers carrying heavy or oversized loads of food, non-alcoholic beverages, medical supplies, cleaning products, and other household goods.
Haulers carrying these essential goods can download and print the permit at transportation.ohio.gov.
COVID-19 OHIO DATA:
There are 247 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and three deaths. A total of 58 people are hospitalized. Dr. Acton warned that this data is not reflective of the true extent of COVID-19 in Ohio.
"This data is a snapshot of the past because everything points to the fact that we had a seeding of COVID-19 in Ohio early on, yet we were one of the last states to get the reagents we needed to do testing," said Dr. Acton. "This data is not telling the full story of what is happening here. Even the data you see in the future is minimal because we are conserving all our available testing for the most high-risk and hospitalized front line workers. We are withholding most of our testing because we are running out of reagent to conduct these tests."
Deaths: Cuyahoga (1), Erie (1), Lucas (1).
Confirmed cases: Ashland (1), Ashtabula (1), Belmont (2), Butler (16), Clark (1), Clermont (2), Coshocton (2), Cuyahoga (92), Darke (1), Defiance (2), Delaware (4), Erie (1), Franklin (21), Gallia (1), Geauga (1), Hamilton (8), Huron (1), Lake (4), Licking (1), Lorain (14), Lucas (4), Mahoning (14), Marion (1), Medina (9), Miami (11), Montgomery (1), Richland (1), Stark (8), Summit (15), Trumbull (3), Tuscarawas (1), Union (1), Warren (2).
Video of today's full update can be viewed on the Ohio Channel's website.
For more information on Ohio's response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.