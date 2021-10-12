Three vehicle crash blocks Allen County intersection

Part of an Allen County intersection is blocked following a three-vehicle crash.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash which happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening on Reservoir Road near McClure Road. All three vehicles had severe damage. It's not clear how many people were hurt or what led to the crash.
The Allen County Sheriff's Office and Lafayette-Jackson Township Fire Department also assisted on the scene. Tow trucks were called in to help with clean-up. We'll have more information on the cause of the crash once it's available.