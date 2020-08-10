Three-vehicle crash sends one to hospital

A person was sent to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Bluelick Road Monday afternoon.
The crash happened around 12:30. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says all three vehicles involved were headed east on Bluelick Road. The white van was following the black vehicle and didn't stop in time, ramming into its back bumper. That vehicle crashed into the back of the gold van, shattering its back window. One person from the black vehicle was taken to the hospital.
Bath Township and American Township Fire and EMS were on the scene.