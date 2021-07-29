8:30AM: Our day started with a weakening complex of showers and storms moving through. Most of the rain is now pushing out as of this update.
We are not out of the woods just yet when it comes to the severe risk. As the early day rain exits, some additional heating will occur as a cold front approaches. Latest forecast guidance suggests some additional widely scattered showers and storms possible through late afternoon. Isolated severe weather is possible, with damaging wind the main concern. Outside of that, we still expect several dry hours today with very warm and muggy highs in the 80s.
A stray shower could linger this evening, otherwise a clearing and cooling trend with lows in the low 60s.
Friday brings fantastic weather our way!! A nice mixture of sunshine and clouds with highs only hitting the middle to upper 70s. Humidity values will be substantially lower as well.
Lows settle into the 50s by Saturday morning! Highs this weekend will be in the upper 70s to near 80°, along with fairly comfortable humidity levels. Saturday is dry with some sunshine around. Sunday, a weak front could bring isolated showers, but otherwise partly cloudy skies can be expected.
Next week continues to look very nice with a long stretch of dry and comfortable weather. The timing could not be better for the Auglaize County Fair! Skies will be hazy at times due to continued wildfire smoke aloft.