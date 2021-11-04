The quiet and chilly pattern continues today with highs once again in the 40s. Expect a partly cloudy sky with light winds at 5 to 10 mph.
Skies turn mostly clear tonight as winds go calm. Lows for most backyards will dip into the 20s!
Friday turns slightly warmer with more sunshine around. Highs should max out at 50° with nearly calm winds thanks to high pressure overhead.
The weekend looks fantastic with sunny skies around! It is hard to ask for much better weather as we enjoy the peak fall colors. A very noticeable warming trend kicks in with highs in the middle 50s Saturday, then lower 60s Sunday. Saturday should be our last morning of freezing temperatures for about a week!
The forecast early next week is classic "Indian summer" weather. Highs in the middle 60s Monday and Tuesday. Morning lows will jump up significantly, mainly in the 40s. A front is showing up on the data by Tuesday night into Wednesday, which could bring our next chance of a shower. Our next "best" chance of rain showers appears to return around next Thursday. It will turn a little cooler after Tuesday, but it should stay "relatively" mild through next Friday. A big drop in temperatures will be possible for the following weekend.