LIMA, Ohio - The taste of fall continues, but it is on borrowed time as more typical August temperatures return this weekend.
Temperatures are starting off between 50-55°. Forecast highs today reach the upper 70s with very comfortable humidity levels. Mainly sunny skies will give way to a partly cloudy afternoon.
The gradual warm-up continues Friday as most areas return to 80°. Skies will remain partly to mostly sunny.
Saturday looks sunny with warmer highs in the low-mid 80s. Sunday will warm to the upper 80s with the chance of a stray storm. By and large, a dry weekend is on tap.
Humidity levels will gradually rise as temperatures warm. Humidity levels remain tolerable Saturday, but by Sunday we are firmly back in an uncomfortable and more tropical feel. Humidity will be very high to begin next week.