Our Thursday is starting off with much warmer temperatures near 50°. Expect a "decent" fall day as temperatures soar to the middle 60s. A few peeks of the sun are possible around midday. A few spotty showers are possible by 4pm and after. Steadier rains look to hold off until closer to 8PM. This slower arrival is better news for communities with trick-or-treating this evening.
Expect a rainy night with those rain chances at 100%! More rain on Friday with numerous showers throughout the day and night. By Saturday, the showers become more isolated, but staying rather gloomy and cool. No thunderstorms are expected, and the slow, long-duration of the showers should limit any significant flooding concerns with this system. Around 1" of rain area-wide is likely.
Finally, it still looks like a nice second half of the weekend with dry skies and a slight warm-up. A cold front arrives Monday, delivering a chilly first week of November! We should end up with multiple nights in a row with frost and freezing conditions starting Tuesday night.