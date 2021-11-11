A dry and very mild Thursday morning across west-central Ohio, but changes are on the way. Winds will steadily increase today, gusting 35 to 40 mph by early afternoon. A band of widespread rain showers arrives during the afternoon. Rain showers should begin arriving to the west around 1PM, and quickly taking over the area after 2PM. The bulk of the rain should largely exit after 6PM. Temperatures will surge to the mid and upper 60s midday, then falling into the 50s when the rain moves in.
A few spotty showers are possible early in the evening, but dry air should quickly take over with skies turning clear overnight. Winds will not be as gusty, but still breezy at 10 to 20 mph.
Friday starts with lots of sunshine. However, clouds will make a return later in the day. Highs should top out in the low 50s by midday, but begin dropping into the 40s through the afternoon. Expect another windy day, with gusts up to 35 mph. A stray shower could show up toward sunset.
A few light showers of rain, graupel, and snow will move through Friday evening and night. No accumulation is expected, but some will see the first flakes of the season. Lows will bottom out near to slightly above freezing by Saturday morning.
Saturday looks mainly cloudy, chilly, and breezy. A few passing flurries or sprinkles are possible, but the day looks mainly dry. Highs will range in the low to mid 40s.
Sunday still brings a decent chance for rain and snow as a secondary wave drops in from the northwest. Temperatures will struggle to hit the low 40s, and fall just below freezing by Sunday night. Depending on timing, a few slick spots could develop Sunday night.
Drier air builds in early next week. The week starts cold with lows hitting the 20s for Tuesday morning. However, a sharp transition to mild air is showing up for the middle of the week. Unfortunately, all signs point to chilly air making a quick return for late week. Some showers are showing up with a cold front late Wednesday into early Thursday, but timing is subject to change.