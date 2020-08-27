LIMA, Ohio - Wednesday brought our first 90° day of the month so far (20th day this season), and the heat is on again today. However, big changes are set to arrive for the weekend.
Humidity levels will be sky-high today, making highs in the upper 80s feel more like 93-97°. We do expect isolated storms to pop-up this afternoon and evening, although many miss out. There is a low-end risk for isolated strong winds and hail within the stronger storms. Any storm will be capable of heavy rain. Once we lose the daytime heat, storms should fade this evening.
Friday will bring a greater risk for scattered showers and storms. It is possible to see a few storms develop late tonight through Friday morning, followed by additional development Friday afternoon. A few storms may contain damaging wind and large hail, along with torrential rains. Despite the storm chances, there will also be many dry hours throughout the day. Some will even miss storms altogether due to the scattered nature. Areas of lightning and heavy rain may impact some area high school football games Friday night, but a complete rain-out is unlikely.
The weekend turns much, much better. A few showers or storms could linger through Saturday morning, but that will exit and be replaced with clearing skies and dropping humidity during the afternoon. Sunshine for Sunday with highs in the 70s.