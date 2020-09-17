LIMA, Ohio - The time has come to break out the fall wardrobe as a cold front ushers in a cool temperature pattern through the weekend. Highs will stay in the 60s, and overnight lows could even touch the 30s this weekend.
A cold front is crossing the area today with an increase in cloud cover. A few sprinkles will be possible, but we stay mainly dry through the day. Highs will reach the middle to upper 60s along with a northeast wind 10-15 mph.
Skies will clear overnight as temperatures fall to the middle and upper 40s.
We expect sunny skies for Friday along with a fall chill in the air! Highs will reach the low to mid 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the north 10-15 mph.
A fantastic weekend ahead! Sunny skies will continue along with cool temperatures. We will watch the overnight lows as localized mid to upper 30s are possible, which is getting close to frost. Highs will reach the lower 60s Saturday and upper 60s Sunday.
Warmer weather will gradually return next week. In fact, 80° will be reachable by next Thursday. Lows will bump up from the 40s back to the 50s. No rain is in sight.