LIMA, Ohio - A rather nice forecast as we round out the work week. We will track a cold front this evening which may bring a stray shower or storm, followed by much cooler air Friday.
TODAY:
Parts of Shelby and Logan counties had a few showers in the pre-dawn hours, but that activity has already exited to the southeast. Very patchy fog and mostly cloudy skies will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. A breezy southwest wind 10-20 mph will boost highs toward the middle 80s, but humidity will drop through the day.
TONIGHT:
A cold front will quickly zip through the area late this evening. This will bring an increase in clouds near sunset along with a stray shower or storm between 7-11pm northwest to southeast. Any rain would be very brief. Skies clear overnight as lows settle to the middle 50s by Friday morning.
FRIDAY:
Picture-perfect. Mainly sunny and fall-like. Highs will max out in the middle 70s along with a gentle northwest breeze 5-15 mph.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND:
Sunshine continues Saturday with highs nearing 80°. A front will approach the area Sunday and Labor Day bringing low-end chances for a shower or storm. Most areas will stay dry the entire weekend. Highs will near 80° Sunday and the lower 80s for Labor Day.
NEXT WEEK:
There have been large adjustments to the early half of the week as it now appears a surge of summer-like air will work in ahead of a strong cold front setting up over the Plains. This front will bring a threat for scattered storms by mid-week with a notable drop in temperatures by the latter part of the week.