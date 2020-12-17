Our Wednesday system produced 2" of snow here in Lima, with most of the area seeing very similar amounts. This puts our season total at 6.2"
The area is experiencing areas of fog along with light freezing drizzle and flurries this morning. With temperatures below freezing, in combination with yesterday's snow, side roads and some overpasses will remain slick. The atmosphere will remain "saturated" through the day, meaning areas of flurries or drizzle will remain possible. Highs will likely fall just short of the freezing mark.
Flurries will remain possible this evening, then they should dissipate overnight. A few patches of fog will be possible.
Dry weather will return Friday with a few peeks of sunshine. Our next system arrives late Saturday into Sunday. This will likely bring a mixture of light rain and snow. Temperatures should remain just above freezing, but new data is suggesting we could see slushy, light accumulations of snow. Best chance appears to be overnight Saturday into the early morning of Sunday. We will monitor.
The 7-day forecast shows nicer weather conditions early next week with less of a wintry feel and brighter skies. A strong cold front is looking to arrive at some point Wednesday into Christmas Eve. Data right now would point to a band of showers transitioning to snow, with snow showers at times for Christmas Eve and Day. This could be a rather impressive dip of cold air, with signals for lows deep in the teens for Christmas morning. It is far too early to say if it will be a white Christmas, but the chance isn't a zero! Changes to the forecast are possible, so be sure to check back in over the coming days.