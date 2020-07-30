LIMA, Ohio - We can expect more cloud cover for our Thursday and slightly cooler temperatures. Isolated showers and storms are possible, with a better chance of rain showing up for portions of the weekend.
The best chance of rain today is south of U.S. 30, where models develop isolated showers and storms by the afternoon. Brief heavy rain and lightning will be possible. Temperatures will top out in the lower to mid 80s.
Friday should be dry with more sunshine. It will be all around a fantastic day with less humidity and highs in the lower 80s.
The weekend forecast still isn't as certain as we would like. A stalled frontal system to our south is forecast to eventually eject northeast toward our area late Saturday-Sunday. Models continue to struggle with timing and track of this feature, which makes all the difference between a mainly dry weekend vs. a more unsettled one. Overall confidence is growing that rain will impact our area at some point, with the best chances late Saturday through Sunday.
A cooler than normal weather pattern is expected to take hold next week. Several days may stay in the 70s. Additional scattered rain is expected during the early portion of the week.