LIMA, Ohio - Fog is widespread across west-central Ohio this morning. A cold front will bring cooler weather to round out our work week before changes arrive this weekend.
TODAY: Areas of fog and drizzle could linger through 10am or so, then the fog layer will lift with a mostly cloudy sky through the afternoon. This will lead to a cooler day as highs top out in the middle 70s.
TONIGHT: Drier air will build in leading to less of a fog concern. Lows will drop to the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies.
FRIDAY: Clouds should break up for partly sunny skies. Very fall-like air in place with highs in the lower to middle 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Much warmer air will return Saturday as highs skyrocket to the lower and middle 80s. A few thunderstorms are possible late in the day, with the best chances Saturday night. There will be the risk for isolated gusty winds with these storms. A storm may linger to about sunrise Sunday, then ending with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs Sunday should top out in the upper 70s to near 80. All in all, most of the "day-time" both days end up dry.
NEXT WEEK: Fantastic weather! Wall-to-wall sunshine is in the forecast for the first half of the week along with a fall feel in the air. Highs in the 70s with lows generally in the 50s.