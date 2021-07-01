Our Thursday is off to a cloudy and mainly dry start. Showers downstate will continue to slowly pull away from our area. Overall, a decent weather day is expected with clouds eventually giving way to partial afternoon sun. Isolated showers and storms are possible for the afternoon, but a lot of locations will remain dry. Highs will top out in the lower 80s, and humidity levels will fall noticeably later in the day.
North breezes will usher in sharply cooler and drier air tonight. Lows will fall to the middle and upper 50s. Finally, those A/C's can catch a break!
Friday looks beautiful with refreshing temperatures and low humidity. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle 70s. Any shower risk looks to remain east of the area.
Expect a dry holiday weekend with sunshine. Temperatures and humidity remain very pleasant Saturday, then a jump towards very warm and more humid air for Independence Day and Monday.
The start of next week looks hot. A cold front may deliver some cooling mid-week with an increasing chance of storms.