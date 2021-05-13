A quiet weather pattern continues through the first half of the weekend with sunshine, light winds, and a continued warming trend. Highs for our Thursday will top out in the middle 60s. Expect lots of sunshine and some decorative cumulus clouds popping up this afternoon.
Essentially a copy and paste forecast for Friday! The only change is the fact that we start off in the 40s as opposed to the 30s, and afternoon highs reach the upper end of the 60s.
The weekend looks relatively nice. Saturday is the nicest day as the area will see a partly cloudy sky with highs around 70°. The light wind and continued dry air mass will make things very pleasant for outdoor plans. Sunday, expect more clouds and only limited sunshine. The risk is present for a few showers, but the good news is that we expect a lot of the day to remain dry. Better coverage of rain and storms will be focused well to our southwest.
The extended forecast still carries a chance of showers and storms Monday. However, trends suggest our area will be on the northern fringe, meaning the bulk of the storms may miss us to the south. The front looks to drop south Tuesday and most of Wednesday, leading to mainly dry weather with continued warming. Those storm chances may kick up a bit again late in the week. Check back as changes to the precipitation chances are likely. Confidence is quite high that temperatures will be warm, pushing 80° by mid to late week!