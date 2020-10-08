LIMA, Ohio - Temperatures are much cooler this morning after a weak cold front passed the area Wednesday. Despite the chilly start, dry air and sunny skies will boost our temperatures to 70° by late this afternoon. Unlike Wednesday, the breezes will be minimal at 5-10 mph.
Temperatures will dip into the 40s again tonight, but a much warmer air mass will arrive Friday and stay through the weekend. Highs are expected to be well in the 70s, with some 80s in our area Saturday! Sunshine will be abundant on Friday, but clouds will increase through the weekend. By Sunday, we will mention a few showers as the remnant moisture from Delta approaches. New data is keeping the bulk of Delta's moisture south of our area, so this should not be impressive or widespread. In fact, it wouldn't be out of the question that we remove rain chances entirely if trends continue.
A front will approach the area late Monday bringing a scattered shower and thunderstorm risk. Once the front passes, sunshine and slightly cooler air arrives for the middle of the week.