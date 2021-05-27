Our Thursday is off to a pleasant and dry start. Fog has been an issue for some areas south of U.S. 30, but fog should quickly erode this morning. Expect a very nice day partly cloudy and dry conditions as highs reach the upper 70s.
The dry weather doesn't last long. Showers will become likely by midnight tonight, with showers continuing for Friday. Isolated storms are possible, but severe weather is not expected locally.
Rain totals close to 1" are possible.
Some adjustments have been made to Saturday's forecast. We added a few showers as a surface trough lingers behind Friday's system, but it will not rain all day. The clouds and rain chance will have a significant impact on temperatures as highs for many won't escape the upper 50s! The best chance to reach the 60s will be northwest.
Sunday will be much nicer with upper 60s, followed by mid 70s Memorial Day. Both days are dry with some sun, so great weather for any outdoor plans.