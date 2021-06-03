A slow and steady rain on Wednesday totaled up to around 1" for many locations. Here is a list of rainfall reports.
Today is a lot drier, but a frontal boundary stays close enough to keep a few showers and storms around. The morning will be cloudy with spotty mist. The afternoon brings a few peeks of sun along with a scattering of showers and storms. The focus of the activity will be southeast of Lima along the front. The chance of rain is low today for locations to the northwest. Highs will range from near 70° southeast to the upper 70s northwest.
Tonight should be dry with a partly cloudy sky. Lows will be comfortable in the upper 50s to near 60. Patchy fog cannot be ruled out, but fog concerns are low due to the forecast of drier low-level air working in.
Friday looks nice overall with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Prepare for much warmer temperatures reaching back into the lower 80s! A weak wave will be moving through aloft which will mostly be seen as some passing mid and high level clouds. I will mention a stray storm chance, but the threat is looking quite low due to a lot of dry air in the lower atmosphere.
Saturday and Sunday bring sunny and very warm conditions. It will definitely be a summer-like weekend with highs pushing the upper 80s! A nice breeze both days will make the heat bearable.
A full-blown summer weather pattern is ahead for next week. Highs will range from the middle and upper 80s daily. The humidity levels are forecast to build through the week. This will create an environment where storms can bubble up during the peak heating hours of each day, with the highest threat arriving Wednesday and Thursday.