Scattered storms brought "localized" bands of torrential rainfall Wednesday, but there were many spots that only received minimal rainfall. Here are some radar estimates of rainfall since Wednesday morning.
A cold front will bring additional chances for showers and storms today. The day is starting off with a batch of showers and storms sitting to our west over north-central Indiana. This will bring an increasing threat of rain later this morning. Scattered "pockets" of storms will bubble up once again during the afternoon and early evening. A marginal, or low severe threat exists for gusty winds under the stronger storms. If we do see anything severe, it would be localized and brief in nature.
A few spotty storms remain on the radar into mid-evening, then turning dry overnight. Cooler and somewhat less humid air settles in, allowing temperatures to fall into the lower 60s.
Friday will bring very pleasant temperatures and less humidity. Skies still appear mostly cloudy, and we could see a few sprinkles pass through. However, that should not have any significant impact for outdoor plans. It appears a little more sun will break out for the evening hours.
The area looks to remain mainly dry Friday night. Saturday, a few showers are in the forecast, but a lot of dry weather is expected. The most widespread shower and storm activity should stay southwest of here during the day, and portions of the area will remain completely dry. Highs will largely stay in the 70s once again!
Rain and storm chances appear to ramp up during the Saturday night-Sunday night time-frame. We may even track isolated strong to severe storms. It will not rain all day Sunday, but it certainly looks to be the most unsettled day over the next week.
Next week looks flat out humid as we see a persistent flow from the Gulf of Mexico. Storm chances are going to trend more toward a "mainly afternoon and evening" threat each day, with some periods of sunshine as well. Highs appear seasonable in the 80s.