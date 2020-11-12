LIMA, Ohio - Temperatures dipped into the upper 20s across the area this morning with frosty conditions and patchy fog. Nice conditions are expected today as temperatures rebound into the low 50s this afternoon under sunny skies and light winds.
A few clouds will roll in tonight as a weak cold front approaches. Temperatures will dip into the middle 30s.
Expect slightly cooler air on Friday with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Some clouds will roll through in the morning, but plenty of sun returns during the afternoon.
The temperature trend will be a roller coaster ride this weekend. Temperatures will dip into the middle 20s Saturday morning, then only rebound in the 40s Saturday with thickening clouds. A stray shower or two will be possible, but our main rainfall chances arrive Saturday night through the first half of Sunday. Widespread showers and even thunder will be possible, then we should dry out Sunday afternoon. Sunday will become very windy with gusts over 40mph possible. Highs reach the upper 50s, but fall during the afternoon.
The 7-day forecast shows chilly air during the first half of next week with highs in the 40s. Dry weather is expected for much of the week.