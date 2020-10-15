LIMA, Ohio - A cold front will push through the area today bringing cooler temperatures and light showers. Showers will expand over the area this morning, with showers exiting the area after 4pm. Around a tenth inch of rain is likely. Temperatures will fall once the rain arrives, then hold steady in the low-mid 50s this afternoon. It will remain breezy with west winds 10-20 mph.
A frosty and very cold night is ahead. We are forecasting 33° by Friday morning in Lima. A few of our western and northern counties could dip below freezing, ending the growing season. Time to find that ice scraper!
Despite a chilly Friday, sunny skies will make the day bearable along with minimal wind. Highs will reach the middle 50s.
Frost will be likely once again Saturday morning. A south wind will return Saturday afternoon and become gusty by Saturday night, leading to a slight warming trend. Expect highs near 60° both days. Saturday will be the nicer of the two days with partly sunny and dry conditions. We have added a shower risk on Sunday as a cold front works in by the afternoon.
The first half of next week will feature on and off showers as a front stalls over the area. Temperatures will be cool on Monday, but gradually rebound to the 60s and eventually 70°+ by Thursday. Another front looks to reach the area next Friday, meaning the warm-up will not last long.