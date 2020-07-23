LIMA, Ohio - A front continues to slowly work through the area for our Thursday, keeping isolated storms in the forecast. Rain chances dwindle for the weekend as high pressure builds into the region.
Your best chance to see a few pop-up showers and storms will be late morning through mid-afternoon. Many areas will not see rain today, however. Chances will be a little higher as you head southeast, and lower northwest. Highs will top out in the middle 80s. It will remain rather muggy.
Friday brings a mix of sunshine and clouds. Latest trends suggest there may be just enough lift for a very stray shower. By and large, it's a dry day with slightly less humidity.
A fantastic summer weekend coming our way. While temperatures will be trending upward, it will be cooler than last weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Saturday, then near 90° Sunday. We are keeping both days dry.
The extended forecast shows scattered storms becoming likely Monday as a cold front approaches our area. Once it passes, it appears we should see dry and cooler conditions mid next week.