Our Thursday is off to a sunny, breezy, and dry start. A large portion of the day remains dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but scattered storms become likely this evening, especially after 6PM. Storms may produce localized heavy rainfall in a short time, along with gusty winds. A marginal severe risk for wind is in place for the area.
Showers and storms gradually weaken later this evening as the slowly sag south tonight, but scattered showers are still possible.
Friday is an unsettled weather day. There will be dry hours, but scattered showers and storms could be around at any time. It is nearly a given that at least a could rounds of storms will roll through between Friday afternoon and late Friday night. These could produce heavy rainfall. The timing is not ideal for outdoor activities Friday evening, so have a back-up plan ready.
In all, most guidance suggests widespread 1"+ of rain through early Saturday. Heavier storms could produce local amounts up to 3". Flooding is a possibility where the higher totals set up.
The weekend brings gradually improving weather! Saturday starts off with showers, but those showers become spotty by late morning through the afternoon. There should even be some sun breaking out later in the day. Sunday appears dry with sunshine! Highs will cool to the 70s Saturday, and only around 80° Sunday!
Next week brings fantastic July weather with a long dry stretch! Sunshine and near average temperatures.