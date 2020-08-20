LIMA, Ohio - Nearly picture-perfect weather will continue as we round out the work week, but temperatures will become noticeably warmer. By next week, the warmest air in several weeks will return to the area.
Highs today will top out in the lower 80s underneath a clear, sunny sky.
Sunshine will continue for Friday with warmer highs reaching the middle 80s.
The weekend will bring isolated storms mainly during the afternoon, but many backyards will remain dry. Chances will be higher the further south you travel in the viewing area. Highs should top out in the 80s.
While August has been largely a cooler month, we will likely see the hottest stretch of weather since July arriving next week. It appears mainly dry as well.
The tropics are becoming more active. There are two systems that are expected to develop and may approach or impact the U.S. by next week. Strength and track of these systems is still highly uncertain, but vacation goers to the Gulf or Atlantic coast need to stay tuned.