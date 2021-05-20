A very summer-like forecast for our Thursday as highs soar into the middle to upper 80s during the afternoon. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with dry conditions.
We are essentially in "rinse and repeat" mode with the forecast between now and Sunday. A strong ridge of high pressure (for late May standards) will continue to cause a warm and dry pattern locally. The ridge may break down just enough by late Sunday for an isolated storm or two to sneak in. Expect highs to run in the middle to upper 80s.
We should fall short of our record highs, but we could get close on Sunday as our forecast is only 2° from tying the record.
The summer-level temperatures continue through the middle of next week as highs run well into the 80s. There may be isolated storms on Monday. Dry weather is likely Tuesday before our best threat of storms in the forecast arrives on Wednesday with a cold front. Even here, the coverage looks scattered. A surge of much cooler air behind the front will drop highs back to the middle 70s by next Thursday.