Two cold fronts will sweep through between today and Friday, both offering up chances for rain. Unseasonably cool weather will continue to hang tough as well.
A good portion of today will be dry. Isolated showers will work in by mid-afternoon, then becoming scattered to numerous for the evening hours into the early overnight. Highs should top out at 61° just ahead of the rain.
Showers will exit the area by 2-3am tonight. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Friday. Dry weather is anticipated for the morning, then scattered showers perhaps an embedded thunderstorm will roll through for the afternoon. There will be some sunshine in between the showers. Best chances seem to be in the 2pm-8pm window, then activity completely shuts off after sunset.
Lows will settle to 34-39° range early Saturday. Winds should keep frost minimal, but sheltered locations could see some frost. Saturday will be a dry, quiet day with some sunshine. Despite sunshine, temperatures only reach the upper 50s for highs. Confidence is growing for a rainy Mother's Day. In fact, this looks to be a steady rain for most of the day if current trends hold. Some heavy rain is possible depending on the exact track of the storm system. If you have outdoor activities planned this weekend, be sure to move them to Saturday!
Quiet weather is expected to return during the first half of next week. Temperatures continue to stay unseasonably cool. Frost appears possible for Tuesday morning. A gradual warming trend begins midweek. By next weekend, 70s could make a return.