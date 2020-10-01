LIMA, Ohio: We are kicking off October with a true autumn weather pattern. Expect a good deal of sunshine this morning followed by an increase in clouds this afternoon. A couple pop-up showers are possible. Temperatures will peak out in the lower 60s with breezy westerly winds 10-20 mph.
The breezy winds will finally settle down Friday and Saturday, but the trade-off will be even cooler temperatures. Highs are only forecast in the upper 50s, a solid 10-15° below average. Dry weather is expected with partly to mostly cloudy skies. We may wake up to patchy frost Saturday morning with middle to upper 30s.
A disturbance will bring a few light showers our way late Saturday night through Sunday night. Sunday will be a good day for indoor activities as we see raw weather conditions.
Nicer weather builds in most of next week with highs in the 60s. A weak front may give us a shower mid-week, but a rather dry pattern continues. There are signs that a stronger warm-up may put us in the 70s by next weekend. Don't think for a moment that we are done with mild weather days just yet!