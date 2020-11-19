LIMA, Ohio - Gusty southwest winds will deliver milder air to the region today. A wind advisory goes into effect at 10am and will expire at 5pm. During that time-frame, gusts may reach up to 45mph. There will also be an elevated fire danger, so outdoor burning is strongly discouraged today. The good news is that we'll enjoy some sunshine and temperatures in the 60s!
Expect breezy winds to continue overnight, gusting to 30mph. It will remain very mild with lows in the upper 40s to near 50°.
Friday will bring an increase in clouds, but the winds will not be anywhere as gusty as today. Expect sustained winds of 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph. Highs will reach the upper 50s to around 60°.
A cold front will slip through Friday night, and that will bring a cool-down this weekend. Highs are now forecast in the upper 40s. Saturday will be overcast with a spotty shower possible, but we forecast the bulk of the rain to arrive Saturday night through the day Sunday. There are even hints that we could see a brief mix with snow Sunday night if the cold air catches the moisture in time, but it would be too warm for anything to stick.
Next week begins chilly and dry on Monday, then we expect a gradual warming trend through the week. Showers are possible both Tuesday and Wednesday, with drier conditions for Thanksgiving Day.