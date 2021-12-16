Good Thursday morning! A "unbelievably" mild start with temperatures in the upper 50s. Quite windy as well, but so far we've kept those gusts closer to 30mph. The system that brought the extreme winds and tornadoes to the Plains is lifting mainly north into Canada vs. east, thus we will NOT experience anything even close to what areas west of us saw yesterday.
Expect light showers to increase mid to late morning, most widespread in the early afternoon. Showers should exit most areas by 3-4PM, then drying and quickly clearing by sunset. The windiest weather is through noon with a few gusts over 40mph. The winds should start to settle down a bit later today with the wind advisory expiring at 4PM. Highs reach the upper 50s to 60, then start to slowly fall from early afternoon and onward.
Expect a crystal clear sky tonight with the winds dying down. Lows will plummet to the upper 20s areawide by Friday morning.
Friday morning looks sunny, then it clouds up pretty quickly for the afternoon. Highs only in the low to mid 40s...still above normal.
Widespread rainfall makes a return Friday night. In fact, this will be heavier than the system moving in today. Some mixing with snow could occur north, but mostly it's just a cold rain. That rain lingers through Saturday morning, but should push away for the afternoon. Highs Saturday around 40° if we're lucky.
Flurries are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, but little to no accumulation. Cold Sunday with highs only a couple degrees above freezing.
Much of the country looks quiet next week...this is exactly what we need after the wild back-to-back severe weather outbreaks. Forecasting dry weather here through Thursday. Highs will fluctuate in the 30s and 40s...not too bad for late December!
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!