Thursday nights in downtown Lima filled with music & drinks

The Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center invites the community out to enjoy live music every Thursday night in the square.
The Curtain Call Summer Series at the Happy Daz patio is a free event that the Civic Center and other partners in the community put on every week.
Local artists come out to play live music while people can hang out on the patio where there’s plenty of shade. The civic center also provides free food, and people are welcome to buy drinks from the cash bar.
Carmen Cecala-Wells, the development coordinator for Civic Center Foundation says, “It’s so great. I feel like there’s a lot happening downtown. This is a great way to tie it in. It’s Thursday night! There’s nothing better to do so why not come out for a great happy hour and support the community and support these great local artists.”
Tonight’s performance was from SaMaX, a brother and sister duo. Next week, Bubba and friends will be taking the stage with Keno. Proceeds from these events go toward the civic center foundation.