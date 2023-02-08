ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - If you were hoping to get tickets to the HARDY concert this summer at the Allen County Fair, you are out of luck.
Ticket sales started at 9 a.m. this morning and by 9:15 they were sold out. All 11,000 tickets that the fair had are spoken for. Fair Manager Troy Elwer says it has been years since a concert has sold out on the first day of ticket sales. Which was the Def Leppard concert and they sold out in a half hour. Elwer was able to watch the progress of ticket sales this morning and was amazed by the response and is grateful to the public for their interest.
"It's a huge weight off the fairground's shoulders and that's why I am so thankful for the communities support and involvement in this process in the ticket buying. Because now we don't have to spend as much time, money, and effort to actually market this concert to try to get people to buy tickets because there's no tickets left available," stated Troy Elwer, Allen County Fair manager.
Ticket sales were capped at 10 per individual sale. Country and rock music sensation HARDY is the headliner for this year's Allen County Fair. The singer-songwriter has written 12 number-one singles since 2018 including his double platinum single "One Beer". Again, the August 19th concert is already sold out.