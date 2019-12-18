Tim Sielschott joins race to be the next Allen County commissioner

Another candidate has filed to be on your ballots this spring for the position of Allen County commissioner.
Tim Sielschott filed his petitions today(12/18/19) and has filed as a Republican candidate. He is the owner of Sielschott Financial Services in Lima. Sielschott describes himself as a civic-minded volunteer and business owner. Those experiences are what he feels make him the most qualified. He has a goal, if elected, to make Allen County the most comfortable place to run a business. He's open to the idea of bringing all kinds of businesses in but says the backbone of a strong community is small business.
"A lot of background in volunteering in the area," said Sielschott. "This is - can have the most impact if there was a situation where I were to win, so. It's a place where I can pretty much help the most and have a chance to serve."
Candidates had until 4 o'clock today to file for positions in public office.