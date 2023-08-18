Press Release from the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission: BEREA, Ohio (Aug. 18, 2023) – Tinkers Creek Bridge on the Ohio Turnpike at milepost 185.6 in Summit and Portage counties will be reduced to one lane eastbound for repairs from 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, to 7 a.m., Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
The repairs, which include the removal and pouring of concrete in the eastbound center lane, will require traffic to be reduced to one open lane in the eastbound direction, which is likely to cause significant traffic backups and delays this weekend.
Following the completion of these repairs, two lanes for eastbound traffic will remain open.
The repairs at Tinkers Creek Bridge is the beginning of a three-year project to replace the pavement in the eastbound and westbound lanes.
Plan ahead to avoid delays and keep roadway safety top of mind. For the latest travel conditions on the Ohio Turnpike, click here (https://www.ohioturnpike.org/travelers/turnpike-map#ALERTS) for an interactive map, which includes traffic alerts and backups, service plaza locations, a trip planner to calculate toll fares, and more. In addition, follow the Ohio Turnpike on Twitter (https://twitter.com/ohioturnpike) for the latest travel information and roadway conditions.