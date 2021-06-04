Medical director at St. Rita's offers tips on avoiding health issues in extreme heat

As the weather heats up this summer, there are plenty of opportunities for fun, but accidents and injuries are fairly common too.

The medical director of Mercy Health St. Rita's says some of the most common issues they see around this time of year include heat strokes and heat exhaustion. He recommends that people try to stay out of the sun for long periods of time if possible, and be sure to drink plenty of water to avoid some serious issues down the line.

"From light-headedness and just not feeling good, progress to confusion, actually can progress to significant neurologic and brain type of conditions over time, as well as, other organ issues, so people can go with kidney failure and things like that as they start to really get behind on their fluids," warned Dr. Alexander Bobrov, medical director at Mercy Health-St. Rita's.

People are encouraged to stop by the hospital if they're experiencing anything that doesn't feel right.

