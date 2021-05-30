Tips on protecting yourself from the sun

The sun will be beating down harder and harder the closer we get to the mid-summer months, are you going to be prepared with the right sunscreen?
Our news team sat down with Dr. Ana Pere from Mercy Health St. Rita’s to get some tips on choosing the right type of sunscreen.
She says that people should be wearing at least an SPF 15 every single day, even when they don't plan on being exposed to the sun. Any sunscreen 30 SPF or higher is great for those who expect to be exposed to direct sunlight.
Dr. Pere says summer is a great time to enjoy the sunshine, but make sure you are still well protected.
“The sun has good effects on humans, it’s important for vitamin D synthesis, it has positive effects on mood," says Pere. "But at the same time, you can have acute and chronic detrimental effects from the sun and the UV light radiation.”
She also says sunscreen should be reapplied as often as every 40 minutes or so for those exposed to direct sunlight and are swimming or are active.