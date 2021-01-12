Tips to be prepared for tax season

As we continue through the month, it's about time to start thinking about taxes for this year.
Liberty Tax Service in Lima says the biggest thing to remember before going in to have your taxes filed is to wait for all income statements and W2 forms in the mail. Many of those forms should be coming in the mail over the next few weeks.
Another thing to keep in mind while filing taxes is any medical expenses that you may have collected in the past year.
"They need to bring in those medical bills so that they can apply for credit - it can benefit them, so they’re going to want to make sure to bring their bills in so that we can get them any deductions possible," said Veronica Dortch, general manager for Liberty Tax Service.
Liberty Tax expects more people to start coming in over the next month.