Tips to help kids cope with those back-to-school jitters

CLEVELAND, OH (CLEVELAND CLINIC) - Are your kids starting to get back-to-school jitters? Psychologists say feeling some anxiety ahead of the new school year is common.
To ease anxiety ahead of the school year, doctors encourage parents to first help their children figure out what's making them anxious and validate their feelings. And dismissing their worries or fears can actually make things worse. If your child is anxious, experts suggest taking them to their school a few weeks before class starts so they can get used to the environment – especially if they're going somewhere new. It's also helpful to ease them back into their typical routine of waking up and going to bed at a certain time. Dr. Mudd says it's crucial for parents to work with their children and avoid letting them stay home because they're anxious.
"One of the worst things that we can do when a child has anxiety is to help them avoid the situation," stated Dr. Emily Mudd, Cleveland Clinic Children's. "So, if we have our children stay home, if they're feeling nervous about it, their anxiety will actually get worse and will get harder. So, it's more important to arm your children with the skills that they need to manage their anxiety and not let them stay home."
If your child continues to struggle with anxiety, Dr. Mudd said it may be time to seek further help from a mental health professional.