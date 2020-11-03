Tips to reduce stress around the holiday season

Upcoming events may cause stress for many, and we have some tips to reduce some of the stress.
With the pandemic and election going on it has been stressful for many, but one of the most stressful times of the year is coming up. Holiday season is supposed to be a time for joy and being with family, but for a lot of people it brings stress, whether it be relationships or the hustle and bustle of the holidays. Anthony Rivera, the Director of Counseling at Ohio Northern University recommends sleep, exercise, and eating healthy among other things to help with the holidays.
He said, “So again I think just being able to remember what the purpose of the holiday is for you and your family and try to focus on what you value, what you can bring to the event or the holiday that makes things peaceful and calming and joyful.“
He also recommends spending within your means on gifts to reduce stress, because it is more about the thought behind the gift.