To end the year, Allen County Commissioners get the ball rolling on future projects

The Allen County Commissioners met for possibly the last time this year to get the ball rolling on projects in the beginning stages.
Commissioners approved over $1.4 million for an H2Ohio Wetland Agreement. The drainage department and ODNR are working together to create wetland basins in the Baughman Watershed. It's located around North West Street. The project plans to cut down on flooding. In Shawnee, the wastewater treatment plant will begin phase two with Peterson Construction. $54,000 was approved to begin preliminary work on a central treatment location.
"You never want to think about when you flush your toilet, but this is--they're keeping up on the EPA mandates and the upgrades that need to happen and this is just that next phase to that part," Commissioner Cory Noonan said.
The county heads into the new year with all three commissioners and Noonan looks back on what was learned this year.
"To see the challenge of the COVID and then to be able to work together to get through that really is a shining light on what we have here, in Allen County, with our team of elected officials and department heads," said Noonan.
Once approved, the 2021 budget will be rolled out shortly after the new year.