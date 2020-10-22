Tobias Griffin sentenced for the 3rd time

A Lima man is sentenced again for the 3rd time in Allen County Common Pleas Court Thursday afternoon.

In 2003, Tobias Griffin was sentenced to a mandatory 27 years in prison for seven counts of Felonious Assault, each with a firearm specification, and one count of Improperly Discharging a Weapon into a Habitation. Thursday in court, Griffin gave a short statement via video. The judge changed the language to read that the counts are now not mandatory.

In 2002, Griffin fired dozens of shots from an automatic weapon into a South Elizabeth Street home from his car, injuring 7 people.

 

