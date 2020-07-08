Tourism around Grand Lake St. Marys amid a pandemic

From a busy campground to people on the lake itself, the Greater Grand Lake Visitors Region says that despite dealing with a pandemic, people are still taking advantage of the many things to do around the area.
While there are a lot of things that are out of the question due to COVID-19, the visitors center reminds people that it's still possible to do things on or around the lake safely.
"We've seen more kayakers, we're seeing more boaters, so I think it’s just a way to sort of break out of the routine and yet go somewhere and do something," said Donna Grube, executive director of the Greater Grand Lake Visitors Region. "We are definitely a highlighting the fact that it’s a large lake, lots of land, lots of open spaces, I think our phrase this year is 'Need a break? Come to the lake,' and you can do that without being in large crowds."
Of course, the turnout of people this year is really nothing compared to last year with the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, but there are still things going on, and this season, it's not just locals who are enjoying the area around the lake, but people from all over have been stopping by to see what this part of the region has to offer.
"It’s been kind of a two-hour tour, so to speak, from Springboro to Springfield, Toledo, Cincinnati, and a little closer Piqua, Greenville, I think it’s one of those, 'let’s hop in the car, let’s go somewhere, there’s this big lake, let’s go check that out'," Grube said.